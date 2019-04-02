Two held on suspicion of stealing from building site in Limassol

Two men were arrested early on Tuesday morning after their car was stopped by a police patrol and found to be full of building materials.
Police said that at around 3.20 am a police patrol had spotted a car, its headlights switched off, leaving a building site.
On seeing the patrol car, the driver of the vehicle sped off, but was quickly cut off by police who searched the car and found building materials for which the two people in the car — aged 49 and 48 — were unable to give a satisfactory explanation.