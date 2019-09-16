Two G/Cypriot women detained in Turkish held-north released

Two Greek Cypriot women detained in the Turkish occupied north have been released, CyBC reports.
It said that the mother and daughter appeared before a ‘court’ in Turkish occupied Nicosia on Monday morning where they were charged with violating a military area and released pending trial.
They are expected to return to the government controlled areas imminently, CyBC said.
The 52 year old woman and her 20 year old daughter were detained in Morphou on Sunday morning after they entered the garden of their ancestral home to take photographs.
The house is currently inhabited by a Turkish army officer and the two women were arrested and detained overnight.
Earlier on Monday Morphou Municipality denounced the treatment of the two refugees as totally unjustified while government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said the government was monitoring the situation and efforts were underway to secure the release of the two women.
