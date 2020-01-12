Two drivers test nearly 6 times over limit, three under influence of drugs

Two drivers were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol after becoming involved in separate collisions, police said on Sunday.

They said that a driver had on Saturday afternoon caused an accident (there were no injuries) and tested nearly six times over the limit. According to police the reading of the final alco-test was 124 mg. The legal limit is 22 mg.

A little later a second driver crashed into the balcony of a nearby house when he got into his car to set off. He too was found to be nearly six times over the limit with a reading of 127 mg.

Police said that as part of traffic police checks last night three other drivers, including a 17 year old without a driving licence, tested positive in initial narco-tests.

Moreover, police arrested a driver who was found to be without a driving licence and insurance and was later found to be in the Republic of Cyprus illegally.

Police said road campaigns will continue in all districts on a daily basis in order to prevent road collisions and make the road network safer.

