Two drivers test nearly 6 times over limit, three under influence of drugs

January 12, 2020 at 9:15am
Edited by

Two drivers were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol after becoming involved in separate collisions, police said on Sunday.

They said that a driver had on Saturday afternoon caused an accident (there were no injuries) and tested nearly six times over the limit. According to police the reading of the final alco-test was 124 mg. The legal limit is 22 mg.

A little later a second driver crashed into the balcony of a nearby house when he got into his car to set off. He too was found to be nearly six times over the limit with a reading of 127 mg.

Police said that as part of traffic police checks last night three other drivers, including a 17 year old without a driving licence, tested positive in initial narco-tests.

Moreover, police arrested a driver who was found to be without a driving licence and insurance and was later found to be in the Republic of Cyprus illegally.

Police said road campaigns will continue in all districts on a daily basis in order to prevent road collisions and make the road network safer.

