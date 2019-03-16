Menu
Two drivers arrested for speeding in residential area

March 16, 2019 at 12:34pm
Nicosia traffic police on Friday night arrested two drivers for speeding in a residential area.

Both were speeding on Spyros Kyprianou avenue in Strovolos where the speed limit is 50 km per hour.

The first driver — an 18 year old man –was stopped at 10.30 pm. He was doing  95 km per hour. He was arrested, taken to the police station where he was charged in writing to appear in court on March 18.

A few minutes later, police stopped another young driver — a 21 year old woman — who was doing 119 km per hour.  She too was taken to the police station and charged in writing to appear in court on March 18.

 

