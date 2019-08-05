Two confirmed cases of West Nile virus in wider Nicosia area, Health Ministry says

There have been two confirmed cases of West Nile virus in the wider area of Nicosia so far this year, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

It added that it has also been informed about a spike in cases in areas not under the control of the Republic of Cyprus.

The ministry said that the public health services are continuing to take all necessary steps and urged the public to take precautionary measures at their homes, primarily as a protection from mosquitoes.

The virus is usually transmitted by infected mosquitoes which have bitten infected birds. The West Nile virus is not transmitted by human contact.

Most infected individuals usually do not get sick or have mild symptoms. Very few — under 1% — exhibit serious sometimes fatal illness. People over 50 or with long term medical conditions or a suppressed immune system are more at risk.

There is no special treatment, nor is there currently a vaccine.

The best way to avoid the virus is to prevent being bitten by mosquitoes. Precautions include wearing long sleeves and trousers, using mosquito repellent, installing mosquito nets in the windows, getting rid of stagnant water and using fans and air conditioning.

And it reiterated that it was on alert and taking all the required measures,