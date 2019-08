Two cars — an Audi 5 worth €40,000 with registration plates ΜΧΖ 854 and a BMW 320 worth €6,000 (registration plates KXZ 003) were stolen from a second hand car dealership in Aradippou.

The theft was reported by the owner who said that someone had broken into the dealership between August 18 and 19 and stolen the two cars.

Police have taken CCTV footage as they continue inquiries.