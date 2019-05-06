Menu
Two arrested with forged passports at Paphos airport

May 6, 2019 at 11:25am

Police arrested two men from Cameroon who tried to leave Cyprus using forged French passports, philenews reported.

The two men were due to leave the country on Sunday for Italy, however officers at passport control noticed that the documents they were trying to use were forged.

Police interviewed the two, who admitted that the passports were fake. They also said that had entered Cyprus through Larnaca airport, using the same documents.

The two men have been placed in police custody.

Authorities are continuing investigations.

