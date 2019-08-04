Two arrested in Paphos for possession of stolen property

Two people are under arrest in Paphos for illegal possession of property after police found gold jewellery, mobile phones and cannabis in their possession.

According to police, as part of an evaluation of evidence and testimonies and after a coordinated operation by members of the Paphos Police Department, two persons aged 40 and 56 were arrested last night to facilitate investigations into unlawful possession of property.

They said that at around 2.30 yesterday afternoon, a visitor to Cyprus reported to the Police that her bag had been stolen from a pool area of ​​her accommodation shortly before. According to the complaint, the bag contained two cell phones and personal belongings.

After a coordinated operation the police arrested the two persons who were found inside a parked car in Paphos area.

They found on them several gold, cell phones, cartridges, a knife, a quantity of approximately 13 grams of cannabis and two grams of white powder believed to be amphetamine.

The two persons were arrested while Paphos Police in cooperation with the minor crimes unit and Kouklia Police Station continue their investigations.