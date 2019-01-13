Two arrested for trying to smuggle cocaine to man held at police station

Paphos police on Sunday arrested a man and a woman after they found 2 grams of white powder believed to be cocaine in clothing they had asked to hand over to a friend who is in custody on suspicion of possessing drugs.
The two, a 38 year old man and a 23 year old woman, went to Paphos police headquarters around noon on Sunday in order to hand over clothing to a friend, who along with another man had been remanded in custody for five days after their arrest on Saturday.
But when police searched the clothes they found 2 grams of powder believed to be cocaine in a towel and promptly arrested them.
They too are now in jail with the two others who were arrested on Saturday after police discovered 37 grams of cannabis and 3.5 grams of cocaine as well as precision scales in their car.
Read more