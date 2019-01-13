Two arrested at Larnaca airport for impersonation, forged documents

A man and a woman aged 26 and 24, both non-Cypriots, are under arrest after attempting to travel to a European country with forged documents.
Police said that officials became suspicious as to whether the ID presented at passport control by the man was genuine. During questioning, the 26 year old admitted that the ID did not belong to him and that it was forged.
In the case of the woman, immigration police found that the passport photograph did not resemble her. During questioning she admitted that it did not belong to her.
Both were arrested a Larnaca CID continue their investigation.