Two arrested at Larnaca Airport as police inevstigate fake ID case

Two foreign nationals, a man and a woman, are under arrest as police investigate a case of impersonation and circulating a fake documents.
The two went to Larnaca Airport on Tuesday in order to travel to another European country. But suspicions were raised that the ID cards of a European country in the names of a 24 year old woman and a 25 year old man that were presented to immigration police were fake.
It was determined that the woman, aged 27, lives in Cyprus and does not own the ID card she showed. She was arrested for impersonation and circulating a fake document. The man was arrested for circulating a forged document, with police trying to determine his identity.