Thirteen people died in road accidents in 2019 – traffic police data (tables)

Thirteen people have died in road accidents in 2019, traffic police data for the period January 1 – May 29 show.

By District

The highest number of fatalities is in Nicosia, Larnaca, Limassol and Paphos where three people have died in three accidents, in each district, so far this year.

One person died in one accident in the district of Famagusta.

According to police, in 2017 22 people died in twenty accidents in Nicosia, while in 2018 eight people died in eight accidents.

Limassol had the second highest number of road fatalities with 18 people dying in 16 accidents in 2017 and 17 people dying in 14 accidents in 2018.

In Larnaca, five people died in five accidents in 2017 and eight people died in eight accidents in 2018.

In Paphos three people died in three accidents in 2017 and 11 people died in nine accidents in 2018.

In Famagusta three people died in three accidents in 2017 and four died in four accidents in 2018.

District 2017 2018 2019 Nicosia 20 22 8 8 3 3 Limassol 16 18 14 17 3 3 Larnaca 5 5 8 8 3 3 Paphos 3 3 9 11 3 3 Famagusta 3 3 4 4 1 1 Morphou 2 2 1 1 0 0 Total 49 53 44 49 13 13

Of the 13 people who died in 2019, seven of them (54%) were driving a motorcycle at the time of the accident, the data shows. Also, three people were pedestrians (23%), two were passengers in a car (15%) and one (8%) was driving a car.

In 2018, the majority of the people who died in road accidents were driving a car (38.78% – 19), 14 were driving a motorcycle (28.57%), eight were pedestrians (16.33%), five were passengers in a car (10.20%), two were driving a scooter motorcycle (4.08%) and one (2.04%) was riding a bicycle.

Mode of Transport 2017 Percentage 2018 Percentage 2019 Percentage Pedestrians 15 28.30% 8 16.33% 3 23% Drivers 12 22.64% 19 38.78% 1 8% Passengers 6 11.32% 5 10.20% 2 15% Scooter 2 3.77% 2 4.08% 0 0% Motorcycle 14 26.42% 14 28.57% 7 54% Bicycle 4 7.55% 1 2.04% 0 0% Total 53 100% 49 100% 13 100%

Age of victims

According to the data, four of the people that died in 2019 (31%) were between 25-39 years old and five (38%) were over 60 years of age.

Also, two (15%) were aged between 15-24 and 40-59.

Age Group 2017 Percentage 2018 Percentage 2019 Percentage Below 14 3 5.66% 3 6.12% 0 0% 15-24 10 18.87% 11 22.45% 2 15% 25-39 15 28.30% 14 28.57% 4 31% 40-59 7 13.21% 8 16.33% 2 15% 60+ 18 33.9% 13 26.53% 5 38% Total 53 100% 49 100% 13 100%

Gender of victims

Of the thirteen people that died in road accidents in 2019, 11 were men and two were women. In 2018, 39 men and ten women died in road accidents, while in 2017 45 men and eight women died in road accidents.

Gender 2017 Percentage 2018 Percentage 2019 Percentage Male 45 84.91% 39 79.59% 11 85% Female 8 15.09% 10 20.41% 2 15% Total 53 100% 49 100% 13 100%

Read more: