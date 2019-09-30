Menu
Local

Tus seen suspending flight programme in winter

September 30, 2019 at 5:17pm
Edited by

Tus appears to be suspending its flight programme this winter, with the last 2019 flight to be held on October 26, according to a report on philenews.

It said that the company’s decision was not unexpected as the summer schedule finishes at the end of October and the airline had indicated that it would not be carrying out flights in winter.

Tus had also suspended flights last winter, on the one hand retaining its permits and on the other freeing it to release it staff.

Philenews said that the company is expected to resume flights in the summer, with the possibility that it may be rebranded  meanwhile.

Tus flies to Israel and Ioannina (Greece) and also carries out some flights for other airlines such as  Cyprus Airways.

You May Also Like

Local
September 30, 2019

Biker killed after collision with car near Xylotymbou

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
September 30, 2019

Nicosia road closures for October 1 parade

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
September 30, 2019

Tourism revenue drops 2.5% on annual basis in first seven months of 2019

Bouli Hadjioannou