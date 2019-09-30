Tus seen suspending flight programme in winter

Tus appears to be suspending its flight programme this winter, with the last 2019 flight to be held on October 26, according to a report on philenews.

It said that the company’s decision was not unexpected as the summer schedule finishes at the end of October and the airline had indicated that it would not be carrying out flights in winter.

Tus had also suspended flights last winter, on the one hand retaining its permits and on the other freeing it to release it staff.

Philenews said that the company is expected to resume flights in the summer, with the possibility that it may be rebranded meanwhile.

Tus flies to Israel and Ioannina (Greece) and also carries out some flights for other airlines such as Cyprus Airways.