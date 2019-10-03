TUS says not suspending operations but rebranding into significantly larger airline

TUS Airways is restructuring and rebranding as a pan-European airline, rather than a purely regional operation, its CEO Andrew Pyne said on Thursday commenting on speculation on the company’s future in the local media.

“First, let me be clear: TUS Airways is not suspending operations! After the 28th of October 2019, and throughout the winter period, we intend to operate a purely charter programme,” he said in a written statement.

And he added: “The reason for this is very simple: we are embarking on a major restructuring of the airline – a rebranding, a re-fleeting, reinvention as a pan European airline rather than a purely regional operation. Given the work and effort involved in this transformation, it makes sense to reduce the scale of operations – temporarily.

“By Summer 2020, we intend to be a significantly larger airline, a strong local airline for Cyprus, promoting Larnaca as a major aviation hub.”

Pyne has over 32 years of aviation experience starting his career with British Airways. He joined the management of TUS as CEO earlier in 2019 to plan and then execute the restructuring process.

Read more