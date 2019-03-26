Menu
Economy

Turnover Volume and Value Indexes of Retail Trade increase in January 2019

March 26, 2019 at 5:26pm

The Turnover Volume Index and the Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade increased in January 2019, according to the Statistical Service of the Republic of Cyprus.

On the basis of provisional estimates, the Turnover Volume Index of Retail Trade for January 2019 increased by 3.8% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and reached 109 units (base 2015=100).

Also on the basis of provisional estimates, the Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade for January 2019 increased by 4.7% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and reached 104.7 units (base 2015=100).

(Cyprus News Agency)

