Turnover value index of Wholesale and Retail Trade rises by 7.6% in Q3

December 23, 2019 at 4:22pm
The Turnover Value Index of Wholesale and Retail Trade and Repair of Motor Vehicles for the period July-September 2019 increased by 7.6%

According to figures released on Monday by the Cyprus Statistical Service, the index in the third quarter of 2019 rose to 126,5 units (base 2015=100), compared to 117,6 units during the same period of 2018.

For the period January-September 2019, the Index recorded an increase of 1.7% compared to the corresponding period of 2018, Cystat said.

Furthermore, the Turnover Value Index of Wholesale Trade except of Motor Vehicles for the period July-September 2019 increased by 1.0% to 123,3 units (base 2015=100), compared to 122,1 units during the same period of 2018.

For the period January-September 2019, the Index recorded an increase of 1,1% compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

