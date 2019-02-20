Menu
Economy

Turnover value index of transport and storage increases significantly in 2018

February 20, 2019 at 3:58pm

The Turnover Value Index of Transport and Storage increased by 7.1% between January – December 2018 compared to the corresponding period of 2017, the Statistical Service announced on Wednesday.

However, it said that the Index fell by 3.2% in the last quarter of 2018, compared to the same quarter of 2017.

CyStat said that postal and courier activities increased by 23.3%, water transport by 10.2% and land transport by 4.2%, whereas air transport saw a decrease of 46.7% and warehousing and support activities for transportation fell marginally by 0.1% over the corresponding quarter of 2017.

(Cyprus News Agency)

You May Also Like

Economy
February 20, 2019

French court fines UBS 4.5 billion euros in tax fraud case

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Economy
February 20, 2019

Cyprus trade deficit at €4,2 billion in January – November 2018

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Economy
February 20, 2019

EU medicines agency loses bid to end London lease over Brexit

Stelios Marathovouniotis