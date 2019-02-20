Turnover value index of transport and storage increases significantly in 2018

The Turnover Value Index of Transport and Storage increased by 7.1% between January – December 2018 compared to the corresponding period of 2017, the Statistical Service announced on Wednesday.
However, it said that the Index fell by 3.2% in the last quarter of 2018, compared to the same quarter of 2017.
CyStat said that postal and courier activities increased by 23.3%, water transport by 10.2% and land transport by 4.2%, whereas air transport saw a decrease of 46.7% and warehousing and support activities for transportation fell marginally by 0.1% over the corresponding quarter of 2017.
