Menu
International

Turmp: situation with Turkey complicated

June 29, 2019 at 8:34am
Edited by

President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States had a “complicated” situation in how to respond to Turkey’s deal to procure Russia’s S-400 missile defence system, adding that possible sanctions were being discussed.

But Trump expressed sympathy with his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, blaming former U.S. President Barack Obama’s administration for placing conditions on Turkey’s purchase of Patriot missiles.

“We’re looking at different solutions. It’s a problem, there’s no question about it,” Trump said at the outset of a bilateral meeting with Erdogan in Osaka, western Japan.

Reuters

You May Also Like

in-cyprusInternational
June 29, 2019

Erdogan says no setback in missile deal with Russia; as Trump voices sympathy

Maria Myles
International
June 29, 2019

G20 confirms need for free, fair, non-discriminatory trade

Maria Myles
International
June 29, 2019

China and US agree to restart trade talks

Maria Myles