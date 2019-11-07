Menu
Local

Turkish “Yavuz” continues illegal drilling at block 7 

November 7, 2019 at 1:56pm
Edited by

Turkish drillship”Yavuz” continues its illegal natural gas exploration inside block 7 of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). A video uploaded on the Turkish website A Haber confirms statements of the Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez regarding the drilling activities commenced a few weeks ago at the Morfu – 1 site within block 7 of the EEZ.

The Turkish official announced it on Twitter on Thursday, November 7 stating that the drill reached a depth of 5,500 meters.

“Yavuz” had previously carried out natural gas exploration off the island’s north-eastern coast, inside its territorial waters. It returned to Turkey in September and from there it sailed to its current position.

Sources: Philnews

You May Also Like

Local
November 7, 2019

Teenager who kılled his sister returns home

Angelica Azadyants
Local
November 7, 2019

Tourist drowns in Ayia Napa

Angelica Azadyants
Local
November 7, 2019

57-year-old remanded for 8 days for the acid attack

Angelica Azadyants