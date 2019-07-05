Turkish submarine docks at Kyrenia port (video)

A Turkish submarine has docked at Kyrenia port in Turkish occupied north Cyprus, the Turkish media reports, noting also that this comes as Turkey’s Fatih and Yavuz drilling ships continue their operations in the east Mediterranean.

The same media reports said the submarine is protecting the two drilling ships as well as Turkey’s seismographic research survey ship Barbaros.

Sabah newspaper reports that the 62 metre, 400 ton submarine TCG Gür (S-357) will remain Turkish-held Kyrenia until July 8 and is opened to the public to visit.

The Cyprus News Agency reported that this is not the first time a Turkish submarine has docked at Kyrenia. It said the Sakaria had docked there in April as had the Inonu in the beginning of May.