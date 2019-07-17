Menu
Turkish news agency publishes first pictures of Yavuz drillship of Cyprus

July 17, 2019 at 4:51pm

Turkish IHA News Agency on Wednesday published pictures of Yavuz, a drillship that is illegally operating off the coast of Karpasia.

Ankara rejects agreements the internationally recognised Cypriot government has reached with other Mediterranean states on maritime economic zones.

The Turkish ship Fatih started drilling off western Cyprus in May. Yavuz, arrived off the northeastern coast this month.

Turkish seismic research vessel Barbaros Hayrettin Pasa is currently south of Cyprus, while the fourth ship will also be a seismic research vessel called Oruc Reis, Turkey’s energy minister said.

 

