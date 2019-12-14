Turkish drones escorting drill ships to fly from Lefkoniko airport in occupied north Cyprus – report

The regime in the Turkish occupied north has designated Lefkoniko airport as a base for Turkish drones escorting ships seeking hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean, Demiroren news agency has reported.
Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), both unarmed and armed, will start to take off from Turkish occupied Lefkoniko airport as from Dec. 16, it said.
Efforts to base them had taken some time, it said, adding that a team of experts from Ankara considered the airport a suitable option.
Turkey began seeking oil and gas off the coast of Cyprus earlier this year, dispatching two drill ships and an exploration vessel with UAVs escorting them for monitoring and protection a move which has been slammed as illegal by the European Union which has readied sanctions against Turkey in response.
Additional investment will also be made in the airport, Erson Tatar, ‘prime minister’ in the Turkish occupied north said following the decision, according to Demiroren news agency.