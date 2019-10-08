Turkey’s illegal drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ will be discussed at Wednesday’s College of Commissioners

Turkey’s illegal drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ, its planned military action in north-east Syria and its cooperation on migration, will be included in the agenda of the College of Commissioners, which convenes tomorrow in Brussels, Mina Andreeva, Commission Chief Spokeswoman told the daily midday briefing.

Presenting the College’s agenda, the Chief Spokeswoman said Commissioner Avramopoulos, following his visit to Ankara, would brief the College on “ongoing cooperation in the context of the EU-Turkey statement, and the High Representative and Vice President Mogherini will inform the College on current developments in relation with Turkey, and in particular in view of Turkeys ongoing drilling activities off the coast of Cyprus and the Ankara anouncement for planned military action in north-eastern Syria.”

