Turkey’s actions do not facilitate the resumption of the dialogue, President says

Turkey does not facilitate the resumption of the dialogue by sending its drill ship to the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Cyprus, President Anastadiades has said.

President Anastasiades said that Turkey`s unlawful actions come immediately after the Security Council`s decision or recommendation that any action should be avoided referring to Turkey in order to facilitate what we are all seeking which is the resumption of the dialogue.

He expressed the view that Turkey’ s actions can’t help this dialogue and it is time for everyone to understand that unfortunately there are obstacles that reasonably can’t lead to the resumption of dialogue despite our political will.

He also said that the Government has thoroughly examined the issue and actions are being taken and referred to further briefing by the Foreign Minister who has the coordination of all these actions.

The Security Council of the United Nations has urged the sides to agree terms of reference as a basis for meaningful results-oriented negotiations for the Cyprus problem, mindful of the natural window of opportunity presented by the current electoral cycle. SC also emphasized the need to avoid actions that damage the chances of success.

Turkey is conducting seismic surveys in the Mediterranean Sea, in an area where Cyprus is drilling for hydrocarbons.

On Friday Turkey boycotted NATO’s change of command ceremony to protest against the participation of a Greek Cypriot representative, Turkish Anadolu Agency reported.