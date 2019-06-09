“Turkey must terminate its actions that negatively affect prospects for negotiations”

residential Commissioner Photis Photiou said on Sunday that Turkey must terminate its actions that have a negative impact on the prospect of resuming the Cyprus talks and show goodwill in order for the talks to take place in a positive and promising climate.

The Presidential Commissioner was speaking in Dali, at the unveiling ceremony of the bust of Marcos Pittas who died during the second phase of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, in August 1974.

He said that the Government continues its efforts to find a just and functional solution of the Cyprus problem, with great responsibility and that despite Turkey’s negative stance, the President remains committed to negotiating a solution within the framework of the UN Secretary-General`s six parameters, the United Nations resolutions and the principles and values of the European Union.

Unfortunately, he noted, Turkey’s intentions are different as it becomes obvious through the unprecedented violation of the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus in its exclusive economic zone. “Her goal is not a just and functional solution of the Cyprus problem, in accordance with international law, but a solution that brings Cyprus under her control and serves primarily her own interests”, he said.

Turkey, Photiou stressed, must “terminate the continuation of its actions that have a negative impact on the prospect of resuming the negotiations and show the same goodwill and willingness in order for negotiations to take place in a positive and promising climate”.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. The latest round of talks under the UN aegis ended without results in the summer of 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans Montana.

Ankara has issued a navigational telex, announcing its intention to start drilling off Cyprus until September 3. The Turkish drill ship “Fatih” is located almost 40 nautical miles west of the Akamas peninsula and 83 nautical miles from the Turkish coast. The area falls within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus.

CNA