Turkey must show respect to the international law and to the EU leaders, Cyprus Government Spokesman tells CNA

December 14, 2019 at 4:22pm
Turkey must show respect to the international law as well as to the leaders of the EU member states, Cyprus Government Spokesman Kyriakos Koushos has told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) on Saturday invited to comment on a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry regarding the European Council conclusions on Turkey.

In its statement the Turkish Foreign Ministry claimed that with its decision the European Council “has once again shown that, it continues under a pretext of union solidarity to act as the mouthpiece of Greek and Greek Cypriot`s unjust and maximalist national claims which are contrary to international law and the principle of equity.” Koushos underlined in its statement that “it is Turkey that violates the international law and the Law of the Sea.

(Cyprus News Agency)

