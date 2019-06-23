Turkey must end its unlawful actions against Cyprus, says Deputy Minister to President

Turkey must end its unlawful actions against the sovereign rights of Cyprus and fully respect international law, Deputy Minister to President Vassilis Palmas said on Sunday, speaking at a memorial service for the fallen of Neapolis.

Turkey has been causing increasing problems in the efforts for resumption of the Cyprus talks, problems that highlight the arrogance of its leadership and its unwillingness to cooperate for a lasting and mutually acceptable solution of the Cyprus issue, he said.

“And it’s not only that,” said Palmas, noting that Turkey provocatively disdains every principle of the European and international law, without hesitating to make it clear that she intends to bring the whole region of the Eastern Mediterranean under her hegemony and full control.

Palmas noted that the EU stands in full solidarity with Cyprus and its rights, noting that “this is clearly demonstrated by the very important decision of the leaders of the 28 EU Member States who unanimously adopted last Thursday President Nicos Anastasiades’ suggestion to take targeted measures against Turkey”.

“This practical support of the Republic of Cyprus against Turkish provocations makes it clear to Turkey, in an unequivocal and absolute manner, that it should immediately end its unlawful actions against the sovereign rights of Cyprus and that it is imperative to fully respect international law and peaceful coexistence and cooperation of States,”, he said.

(Cyprus News Agency)