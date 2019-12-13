Turkey-Libya MoU does not comply with the Law of the Sea, EU Council states

The European Council adopted Conclusions on Turkey during the leaders’ dinner held last night in Brussels in which it reconfirmed its conclusions of 17-18 October concerning Turkey’s illegal drilling activities in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone and noted that Turkey’s agreement with Libya does not comply with the Law of the Sea.

“The Turkey-Libya Memorandum of Understanding on the delimitation of maritime jurisdictions in the Mediterranean Sea infringes upon the sovereign rights of third States, does not comply with the Law of the Sea and cannot produce any legal consequences for third States,” it said.

And it added: “The European Council unequivocally reaffirms its solidarity with Greece and Cyprus regarding these actions by Turkey.”

“We had the opportunity to look at some international issues tonight and especially the issue of Turkey,” European Council President Charles Michel said at the closing press conference.

“We have expressed our full solidarity with Cyprus and Greece and consider it important in the future to continue to develop dialogue with this important country. We know that it is important for migration especially to maintain close cooperation, but we know that at the same time it is it is important to have a strategic vision in the short and medium term of what we want from this important country for the future of Europe.”

(Cyprus News Agency)