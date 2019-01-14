Tuna in wine

By chef Evi Ioannou-Chioti

Note: The bouquet garni is a bundle of herbs usually tied together with string. The bouquet is cooked with the other ingredients, but is removed prior to consumption. Liquid remaining in the bouquet garni can be wrung out into the dish.There is no generic recipe for bouquet garni, but most French recipes include thyme, bay leaf and parsley.

Ingredients

1 kg of tuna fillet (boneless) cut into large pieces

100 g (6½ teaspoons) butter

100 g ham smoked in thin slices

1 leek on thick washers

2 medium onions in quarters

20 fresh mushrooms (medium size)

3 tablespoons brandy

1 Bouquet garni (parsley, carrot, celery and onion, tied with a string )

1 bottle (3 cups) red dry wine

2 cloves of garlic chopped

4 yolks

4 tablespoons of cream

2 ½ chopped tablespoons flour

3 tablespoons chopped dill

Salt and pepper

Method

Step 1:

Salt and pepper the tuna fillets and melt 4 teaspoons (60 grams) of butter into a large, deep pan and cook them in high heat until they get color. Add the ham, onions, leeks, mushrooms and the bouquet garni and stir them to warm up. Heat the brandy in a small pan, pour it into the other pan and flambé. When the flames settle down, add the wine and chopped garlic and cook the food for 15-20 minutes. Then remove the fish and the vegetables from the pan.

Step 2:

Mix the yolks with the cream in a bowl, stir in a little of the warm wine to heat lightly and then empty the mixture in the pan. Once the sauce has made the first blisters, remove the pan from the fire and keep it aside.

Step 3:

In another frying pan, stir the flour with the remaining butter and then empty in the pan with the wine sauce stirring constantly on a very low heat. As soon as it gets hot, you return to the fish and vegetables and stir them. Serve the tuna with the sauce and sprinkle with the dill.