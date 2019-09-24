Menu
International

Trump says he is in ‘very strong position’ on Iran

September 24, 2019 at 5:25pm

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was in a “very strong position” with Iran, which he believed wanted to do something to defuse tensions with the United States, striking a conciliatory tone ahead of his speech at the United Nations.

“I think we’re doing very well. Let’s see what happens with Iran, but we are in a very strong position on Iran and I think they’d like to do something and it would be a smart ting for them if they did,” Trump said on arrival at the United Nations.

(Reuters)

You May Also Like

International
September 24, 2019

Thomas Cook collapse affects 53,000 British nationals in Spain – tourism minister

Antonis Christodoulou
International
September 24, 2019

Google wins landmark case limiting ‘right to be forgotten’ to Europe

Bouli Hadjioannou
International
September 24, 2019

Tom Hanks to get lifetime award at Golden Globes

Bouli Hadjioannou