Menu
Local

Troodos roads open only for 4X4 cars – Weather forecast

February 23, 2019 at 9:04am
Edited by

Police are warning that roads are slippery because of snowfall and are urging drivers to be careful.

Because of snowfall, the Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos, Prodromos-Troodos and Saitas-Karvounas roads are open only to four wheel drive cars and those equipped with snow chains.

Forecast

On Saturday clouds will gather gradually which are expected to lead to isolated showers and or thunderstorms in the afternoon with possible snowfall in the highest peaks.

Temperatures during the day will be 18 C inland and on the coast and 7 C in the mountains. Temperatures during the evening will be 6 C inland, 8 C on the coast and 0 in the highest mountains.

On Sunday and Monday the weather will be partly cloudy with the possibility of rainfall, mainly in the mountains.

On Tuesday the weather will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

At the time of issue of morning weather bulletin, there was 57 cm of snow on Troodos Square.

You May Also Like

Local
February 23, 2019

UN makes demarches to Turkish army on fresh violations of status quo in Strovilia

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
February 23, 2019

President Anastasiades travels to Sharm el Sheikh for 1st EU-Arab League Summit

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
February 23, 2019

Paphos: Two men arrested for crashing into an ATM machine

Andreas Nicolaides