Troodos roads open only for 4X4 cars – Weather forecast

Police are warning that roads are slippery because of snowfall and are urging drivers to be careful.
Because of snowfall, the Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos, Prodromos-Troodos and Saitas-Karvounas roads are open only to four wheel drive cars and those equipped with snow chains.
Forecast
On Saturday clouds will gather gradually which are expected to lead to isolated showers and or thunderstorms in the afternoon with possible snowfall in the highest peaks.
Temperatures during the day will be 18 C inland and on the coast and 7 C in the mountains. Temperatures during the evening will be 6 C inland, 8 C on the coast and 0 in the highest mountains.
On Sunday and Monday the weather will be partly cloudy with the possibility of rainfall, mainly in the mountains.
On Tuesday the weather will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
At the time of issue of morning weather bulletin, there was 57 cm of snow on Troodos Square.