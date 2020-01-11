  (File photo)", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/troodos-roads-closed-because-of-traffic-congestion-in-square/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }
Troodos roads closed because of traffic congestion in square

January 11, 2020 at 3:16pm
As anticipated, crowds have descended on Troodos Square hoping to make the best of the sunny weather and snow.

But the resulting traffic congestion has prompted police to close the Karvounas-Troodos and Platres-Troodos roads.

In an announcement on Twitter police urged drivers to comply with police instructions in the area and to check road conditions before travelling.

 

(File photo)

