Troodos roads closed because of traffic congestion in square

As anticipated, crowds have descended on Troodos Square hoping to make the best of the sunny weather and snow.
But the resulting traffic congestion has prompted police to close the Karvounas-Troodos and Platres-Troodos roads.
In an announcement on Twitter police urged drivers to comply with police instructions in the area and to check road conditions before travelling.
Περιοχή Τροόδους – Κλειστοί δρόμοι λόγω πυκνής τροχαίας κίνησης. https://t.co/8xSGg8ce7x. #cyprus pic.twitter.com/HYqDX44lBw
— Αστυνομία Κύπρου (@Cyprus_Police) January 11, 2020
(File photo)