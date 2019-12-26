Troodos dressed in white – condition of roads

Troodos is dressed in white after yesterday’s snowfall in the mountainous area.
The accumulation of snow is 5 cm in Troodos square and 15 cm on Olympus peak.
In the district of Morphou, the Prodromos-Troodos road is ONLY open for vehicles equipped with four-wheel drive and/or anti-skid chains.
Drivers should be very careful on the Orkonta – Pedoulas, Pedoulas – Pinewood and Orkonta – Campos roads due to rocks sliding on the road.
In Limassol, all roads leading to Troodos are open to all vehicles but there is fog in the area.
The Mandria – Agios Nikolaos road is closed for traffic due to rocks sliding on the road.
Drivers traveling on the above road networks are advised to be extremely careful, maintain low speeds, keep the traffic lights on and keep distances from the vehicles in front.
photo by Cyrpus from Above