A trio formation of the bi-communal Cyprus Chamber Orchestra consisting of Nihat Ağdaç (violin), Gürhan Nuray (cello) and Andri Hadjiandreou (piano) will perform works by Beethoven (Germany), Schubert (Austria) and Raff (Switzerland). The CCO brings Turkish and Greek Cypriot musicians together to play at the highest level, promoting peace in Cyprus through the power of the music. It had its most prestigious performance together with the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra as part of Pafos2017.
The concert is organised by the Embassies of Austria, Switzerland and the Goethe-Institut Cyprus.
25/11, 20:00, Pallas, Free Entrance