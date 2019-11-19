Neo-Rebetiko group Trio Tekke in Nicosia on November, 21

Τhe acclaimed Neo-Rebetiko group Trio Tekke opens the “World Music/ World Cuisine” mini-festival which marks the end of the 1st Nicosia International Festival. Together with the London-based Anglo-Italian drummer Dave De Rose they will present their forthcoming album.
Their sound is enhanced by electric guitar, electric bass, effected tzouras, drums, percussion and some electronics, creating a genre-hopping cocktail of Greek Rebetiko-style tunes infused with Afrobeat, Cumbia, Acid Rock, Psychedelia and Jazz.
Anthonis Antoniou: tzouras, vocals
Lefteris Moumtzis: electric guitar, vocals
Colin Somervell: double bass, electric bass, vocals
Dave De Rose: drums
1st Nicosia International Festival
Tickets: www.soldoutticketbox.com/
When
Thursday, November 21st, 2019
Time: Starts at 20:30
Where
Nicosia Municipal Theatre
Mouseiou Avenue 4
Nicosia, Nicosia 1097, Cyprus
Phone: 22797979
Cost €10