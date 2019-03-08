Menu
Trilateral meeting on tourism between Cyprus, Greece and Egypt in Berlin

March 8, 2019 at 4:11pm

Tourism Ministers of Greece Elena Kountoura and Egypt Rania Al-Mashat as well as Cyprus Tourism Deputy Minister Savvas Perdios had a trilateral meeting on tourism, on Thursday, in Berlin.

Their meeting took place, on the sidelines, of the Berlin travel trade show  ITB 2019, a press release published by the press and information office here today, says.

The three officials discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation in the area of tourism with a view to implementing relevant political direction derived from the declarations issued at trilateral summit level.

After the meeting they attended a reception hosted by the Egyptian Embassy in Berlin.

(Cyprus News Agency)

