Trilateral meeting on tourism between Cyprus, Greece and Egypt in Berlin

Tourism Ministers of Greece Elena Kountoura and Egypt Rania Al-Mashat as well as Cyprus Tourism Deputy Minister Savvas Perdios had a trilateral meeting on tourism, on Thursday, in Berlin.
Their meeting took place, on the sidelines, of the Berlin travel trade show ITB 2019, a press release published by the press and information office here today, says.
The three officials discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation in the area of tourism with a view to implementing relevant political direction derived from the declarations issued at trilateral summit level.
After the meeting they attended a reception hosted by the Egyptian Embassy in Berlin.
(Cyprus News Agency)