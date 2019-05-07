Trial for Coral Bay hit and run resumes

The trial for a hit and run at Coral Bay last June which led to the death of one Briton and the injury of another, resumed on Tuesday in Paphos Criminal Court.

Investigators presented the evidence they collected in court.

According to philenews, the evidence that were presented, included a video from the pub that the victim, his friend and a 35 year old man charged with manslaughter had been before the incident, as well as pictures, clothing and parts of the vehicle that hit the two Britons.

A 35 year old man has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of a 39 year old Briton and the attempted murder of his friend in Peyia on June 24.

The defendant had initially faced charges of premeditated murder and attempted murder, but the charge sheet was amended to manslaughter.

The hit and run occurred on a road at Coral Bay in the early hours of Sunday, June 24 as holidaymakers Charlie Birch, 39, from Welshpool and his friend William Pritchard, were walking home.

Earlier that night the two men had intervened to help a woman when she was being assaulted by the defendant.

She was in the car when it hit the two men. Eyewitnesses told police that immediately after the incident, she had jumped out of the car shouting ‘”you killed them, I do not want to go to jail.”

The driver of the car later drove the car into the sea at Ayios Yiorgios fishing shelter, leaving the woman in the car. She was rescued by fishermen who said she was in a state of shock.

The trial will resume on May 14. The defendant will remain in police custody.

Read more: