Tree planting initiative gaining momentum

The Agriculture Ministry has thrown its weight behind a citizens’ tree planting initiative launched in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos with preparations already underway to turn the idea into reality.

A meeting was held earlier this week between representatives of the different citizens’ groups with Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis and the Director of the Forestry Department Charalambos Alexandrou to discuss logistics.

The meeting was also attended by the Commissioner for the Environment, Ioanna Panayiotou and MP Charalambos Theopemtou, who explained that he was attending not in this capacity, but as a member of the 300,000 trees in Nicosia group.

Officials assured the volunteers that authorities will support the efforts of all the teams in each district, provided the timing and seedlings are appropriate.

It was decided that an informative/educational workshop will be organized in cooperation with the Forestry Department and Ministry of Agriculture on October 11 to analyze the action plan. This will be a public event.

“We consider this meeting a success. One of our goals is to make our voice heard to the Authorities reminding them of the need for mass tree plantings across Cyprus, as a tool to tackle climate change and improve the quality of our lives,” the 300,000 trees in Limassol group said in a post on its Facebook page.

“Our planet is burning! Let’s try and make it green again, starting from Cyprus, and why not, from Limassol. Each and everyone of you can contribute to the change we want,” they added.