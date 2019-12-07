Menu
Tree-planting at Akadimias park (photos)

December 7, 2019 at 4:52pm
Environmental and local authorities together with members of the public planted trees on Saturday morning at Akadimias park with the slogan “Because we want our future to be green, not gray!” 

The event was organised by several local environmental NGOs, namely the Akadimias Park Open Initiative, 300,000 Trees in Nicosia, Friends of the Earth Cyprus, the Team for the Protection of the Environmental and Historical Wealth of Mathiatis Community, the Environmental Movement Cyprus (ΠΚΚ), and the Environmental and Animal Welfare Group of the University of Cyprus. 

