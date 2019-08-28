Tree Per Year campaign looking for volunteers

The Cyprus Centre for Environmental Research and Education is looking for volunteers for its Tree Per Year campaign.
It is asking the public to let it know whether they can plant a tree, find seedlings or other essential material or volunteer for other issues.
The Cyprus Centre for Environmental Research (CYCERE) provides environmental programmes and activities on the environment.
Its mission is to preserve the rich biodiversity of nature and to prevent environmental degradation.
The primary goal of CYCERE from its establishment was the operation of a Centre of Environmental Education and Awareness for visitors and students about the unique natural environment of Akrotiri Peninsula.