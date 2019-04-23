Travel exhibition “Taxidi 2019” opens on May 3

The travel exhibition “Taxidi 2019” will be held from May 3 to 5, offering holidaymakers comprehensive information on tourist destinations abroad as well as on Cyprus’ tourist product, amidst increased outbound trips and projections from tour operators that tourist arrivals this year will match those of 2018.

The exhibition is organised for the 22nd consecutive year by the Association of Cyprus Travel Agents (ACTA), at the Cyprus State Fair Grounds in Nicosia.

Outbound trips are up by 10% so far in 2019, ACTA chairman Vassilis Stamataris told a press conference. Stamataris also projected that tourist arrivals to Cyprus in 2019 would reach the same numbers as in the previous year.

Tour operators, airlines, international tourism authorities and local organisations, district offices from Cyprus and Greece, Cyprus and international hotel chains, foreign countries and other travel and tourism related parties will take part in the exhibition with their own pavilions, according to ACTA.

Poland and India will participate in the exhibition for the first time.

The travel exhibition will be opened on May 3 by Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios and Ioannis Goulios, Deputy General Secretary of the Greek National Tourism Organisation.

