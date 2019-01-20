Transport Ministry and Paphos bus organisation reach agreement

The Ministry of Transport has reached an agreement with Paphos bus organisation (OSYPA) in order to end the ongoing bus strike in the city, philenews reported on Sunday.

The agreement will be presented to OSYPA staff on Sunday morning, who will be asked to decide whether they will accept it.

OSYPA staff spokesman told Phileleftheros that although he “can’t be aware of the staff’s decision before they meet,” he thinks that they will accept the proposal submitted by the Ministry and OSYPA.

The bus employees have been on strike since January 9 demanding their December wages as well as guarantees that they will be paid on time each month.

The bus company has said it cannot cover the salaries because of cuts in the subsidy paid by the state. The government has countered that its payments have been on time and in compliance with their contract.

According to philenews, the agreement suggests that the Transport Ministry handles the salaries of bus employees from now on and provides funding to the company for fuel. The remaining differences between the state and the company will be resolved in court at a later date.

