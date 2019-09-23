Trade turnover up by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter of 2019

The Turnover Value Index of Wholesale and Retail Trade and Repair of Motor Vehicles increased by 3.7% to 133.8 units (base 2015=100) between April-June 2019, compared with 129.0 units during the same period of 2018, the Cyprus Statistical Service said on Monday.

Between January-June 2019, the Index fell by 1.3% compared with the corresponding period of 2018, Cystat said.

It added that the Turnover Value Index of Wholesale Trade except of Motor Vehicles increased by 1.2% to 124.2 units (base 2015=100) in the period April-June 2019, compared with 122.7 units during the same period of 2018.

Between January-June 2019, the Index recorded an increase of 0.8% compared with the corresponding period of 2018.

(Cyprus News Agency)