Tractor filmed ‘at work’ near Larnaca turtle nesting beach (video)

A video doing the rounds on social media shows a tractor at work very close to a turtle nesting beach in Larnaca, only metres away from special cages put up to protect the turtle nests.
And all this despite legislation and a long-standing turtle preservation programme run by the Fisheries Department.
The incident was filmed on the Caretta beach in Kiti where the tractor is attempting to flatten and soften the sand for swimmers. The beach takes its name from the Caretta caretta (loggerhead) turtles which lay their eggs there.
Read more
Kadis visits Argaka, Limni beaches, praises turtle protection programme