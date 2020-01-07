Tourists to evaluate Cyprus’ services

Undoubtedly, this is an era where technology plays a pivotal role in one’s life – especially social media since almost every traveller looks at the rating of a hotel or a restaurant before making a booking.

This is exactly what prompted an innovation by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism which is no other than the opening of a tender – estimated at €356,000 – for an Online Reputation Management Solution.

This is going to be one of the tools which monitor a visitor’s degree of satisfaction from restaurants, hotels, theme parks and archaeological sites in Cyprus.

Tourists will be invited to rate Cyprus, record down what they like, grade the cleanliness and quality of their accommodation and restaurants they went to.

The aim of the tender is to compare Cyprus with other Mediterranean countries, but also to compare districts with one another. In fact, there will be a set minimum threshold before the Deputy Ministry intervenes, while places with the highest ratings will be awarded.

In essence, it will be a weapon in the Ministry’s hands in efforts to improve the quality of services since the country’s big minuses and big pluses will be exposed.

Social media use is now a way of life for travellers and consumers all around the world and a mandatory element in marketing strategies.

Therefore, it is very important for Cyprus to develop and implement a destination strategy, taking into account common interests of visitors, residents and businesses. Rating of beaches will also be included in the strategy.

The tender includes information technology services such as consulting, software development, internet and support, software related services, data management, data analysis, and data collection and sorting.

The deadline for tender participation is Wednesday, January 8.

By Demetra Landou

Read more: