Tourist arrivals set new record for September

Tourist arrivals in September reached 524,707 in September recording an annual increase of 0.9% and setting a new record for the month, the Cyprus Statistical Service said on Thursday.

Tourist arrivals from Russia and Israel were up, whereas those from the UK and Germany fell.

Citing the results of the Passengers Survey, CyStat said arrivals of tourists reached 524,707 in September 2019 compared to 520,138 in September 2018, recording an increase of 0.9%. September 2019 had the highest volume of tourist arrivals ever recorded in Cyprus during the specific month.

For the period of January – September 2019 arrivals of tourists totaled 3.260.546 compared to 3.239.760 in the corresponding period of 2018, recording an increase of 0.6% and outnumbering the total arrivals ever recorded in Cyprus during the first nine months of the year.

Tourist arrivals from Russia rose by 2.9% in September 2019 compared to September 2018 while an increase of 12.0% was recorded for tourists from Israel.

Tourist arrivals from Sweden remained at the same level as last year.

A decrease of 2.9% in tourist arrivals from the United Kingdom and 25.7% from Germany were recorded.

Main countries

The United Kingdom constitutes the main source of tourism for Cyprus for September 2019, with a proportion of 32.3% while arrivals from Russia comprise 22.8% of total arrivals, from Israel 6.9% and from Sweden 4.1%

Purpose of visit

For a percentage of 87.1% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in September 2019 was holidays, for 9.1% visit to friends and relatives and for 3,9% business.

