Tourist arrivals in March down an annual 11.5%

Fewer visitors from the UK, Greece and Germany pushed tourist arrivals down to 169,934 in March, an 11.5% reduction compared to 192,090 arrivals in March 2018, the Cyprus Statistical Service said on Wednesday.

It said that according to the Passenger Survey, for the period of January – March 2019, arrivals of tourists totalled 357,475 a 3.2% drop compared to 369,438 in the corresponding period of 2018.

Tourist arrivals from the United Kingdom fell by 6.9% in March 2019 compared to March 2018 while a decrease of 8.5% was recorded for tourists from Greece and a 36.6% decrease from Germany.

In contrast, the Russian market recorded a 10.1% increase.

There were 63,409 visitors from the UK (down from 68,121 in March 2018), 13,914 from Greece(down from 15,212) and 11,954 from Germany (down from 18,843). The number of Russian visitors rose from 22,635 in March 2018 to 24,920.

The United Kingdom constitutes the main source of tourism for Cyprus for March 2019, with a proportion of 37.3% while arrivals from Russia comprise 14.7% of total arrivals, from Greece 8.2% and from Germany 7.0%.

For a percentage of 70.1% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in March 2019 was holidays, for 16.9% visit to friends and relatives and for 13.0% business.

Meanwhile, according to the Passengers Survey, 111,434 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in March 2019 compared to 102,260 in the corresponding month last year, recording an increase of 9.0%.

In March 2019 there was an increase of 1.6% in the trips of residents to the United Kingdom (16.637 in March 2019 compared to 16.369 in March 2018) and 28.0% increase from Russia (6.358 to 4.967 last year).