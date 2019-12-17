Tourist arrivals hit new record

Tourist arrivals in November and in the first 11 months hit a record high, the Cyprus Statistical Service said on Tuesday.

Based on the results of the Passengers Survey, tourist arrivals reached 169,392 this November compared to 158, 685 in November last year, recording an increase of 6.7%. This was the highest volume of tourist arrivals ever recorded in Cyprus for the specific month.

For the period of January –November 2019 tourist arrivals reached 3,866,447 compared to 3,832,062 in the same period of 2018, recording an increase of 0.9% and outnumbering the total arrivals ever recorded in Cyprus during the first eleven months of the year.

According to the official data tourist arrivals from the United Kingdom increased by 10.4% this November compared to November last year while an increase of 8.9% was recorded in tourists arriving from Russia and 59.3% from Israel.

On the contrary, a drop of 6.0% in tourist arrivals from Greece and 33.5% from Germany was recorded.

The UK constitutes the main source of tourism for Cyprus in November 2019 accounting for 32.6% of the total. Russia was second with 13.7%, followed by Greece 8.6% and Israel 7.7%

A percentage of 70.6% of people arriving in Cyprus state that the purpose of their trip in November 2019 was holidays, 13.9% were visiting friends and relatives and 15.5% were traveling to Cyprus on business.

More Cypriot residents travelled abroad in November

————–

On the basis of the results of the Passengers Survey, 106,654 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in November 2019 compared to 93,023 in the corresponding month last year, recording an increase of 14.7%.

In November 2019 there was an increase of 2.7% in the trips of residents to Greece (33,856 in November 2019 compared to 32,974 in November 2018) and 3.5% increase to the United Kingdom (15,884 compared to 15,341 last year).

Read more