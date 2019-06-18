Tourist arrivals drop 3.5% in May, down 1.1% in first five months 2019

Tourist arrivals in May dipped to 434,578, down 3.5% from 450,495 in the same month in 2018, according to figures issued by the Statistical Service on Tuesday.

Overall, for the period of January to May this year, tourist arrivals totalled 1,121,361, down 1.1% from 1,134,076 in the corresponding period of 2018.

May is the second month this year that arrivals have dipped on the record arrivals of 2018 and tourism stakeholders have indicated they do not expect Cyprus will match last year’s record 3.93 million tourists. March arrivals were also down.

Tourist arrivals from the United Kingdom, Cyprus’ biggest market, decreased by 2.6% in May 2019 compared to May 2018, while tourist arrivals from Russia — the second biggest market — were down by 5.4%.

Sweden and Israel both recorded increases of 7.8% and 9.6% respectively.

The United Kingdom remained the main source of tourism for Cyprus in May 2019, with a proportion of 36.1% while arrivals from Russia comprise 21.7% of total arrivals and from Israel and Greece 5.0%.

For a percentage of 82.8% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in May 2019 was holidays, for 10.2% visit to friends and relatives and for 7.0% business, Cystat added.

