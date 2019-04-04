Tourism revenue up in January, per capita expenditure drops

Tourism revenue in January rose to €39.6m — a 3.1% increase over the €38.4m recorded in the same month the previous year, the statistical service said on Thursday. But expenditure per person and the length of stay both fell, continuing a recent trend.

According to the Passenger Survey expenditure per person for January 2019 reached €483.26 compared to €506.49 in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording a decrease of 4.6%.

The expenditure per person/per day for January 2019 compared to January 2018 recorded a decrease of 3.5% (from €56.28 to €54.30).

A decrease of 1.1% was also recorded in the average length of stay, from 9.0 days in January 2018 to 8.9 days in January 2019

Visitors from Austria were the biggest spenders with €120.08 per person per day, followed by tourists from Lebanon (€110.19 per person per day) and Israel (€103.14.) . The latter two countries had the shortest average length of stay at 4.6 and 3.5 days respectively. The average length of stay for Austrians was 7.3 days.

Britons, the island’s biggest market averaged daily expenditure per person of €47.26 while Russians, the second biggest market spent €70.26 per person. Their average length of stay was 11.2 and 8.5 days respectively.

Belgians spent the lowest amount at €31.86 per person a day with an average length of stay of 12.2 days.

Read more